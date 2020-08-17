Andres Arciniega: the Venezuelan singer trying to find his way as a soloist

On Aug. 7, local Philadelphia singer Andres Arciniega joined us for the second virtual session of AL DÍA Jammin’. He played four acoustic original songs and a cover from one of his favorite bands. Arciniega was able to talk about his early career and his upcoming projects.

Where It All Started

In Venezuela, Arciniega found his passion for music at nine years old. He would watch his sister take piano lessons and would mimic her after she was done. Soon after, his mom decided to put him in classes as well.

At 12, Arciniega got his first acoustic guitar and was inspired following along to MTV music videos.

He started his career in a couple of underground bands playing mainly rock and roll.

Arciniega tried taking lyric classes for opera to learn how to write and read music but found it boring after a while.

He then created his own band, Taxi 106, and created “Los Inquilinos” in 2007. They became well-known and played all over Venezuela, Panama, Colombia, and Miami.

They even recorded an EP.

When It All Changed

Arciniega and his wife moved to Philadelphia in 2014 after the political situation worsened in Venezuela. They decided to look for new frontiers.

When he moved, he met multiple local artists like him and started playing his old songs with them. He then decided to start his career as a solo artist.

He talked about how he has a love-hate relationship with music. He has tried to quit and be a “normal grown-up,” but music always follows him.

Besides being a musician, he works in marketing, which is also a big passion of his. Arciniega will be a father for the first time soon and wrote a song for his future daughter titled “This is for you.”

His new music will be released in October, find it on his website www.andresarciniega.com