‘Amigx All-Stars,’ a Salsa Jewel has its New Year's Version

If this year has shown us anything, it's that technology and the artists’ willingness to keep the culture alive has been the engine that has allowed us to remain optimistic and enjoy the music even when we are confined at home.

We have seen live concerts, interviews, collaborations of our favorite artists during the quarantine, and new formats for video clips, and all this without artists, producers, and directors having to leave home.

The producer and sound engineer Jeanne Montalvo and her husband, singer and composer Erni Lu, were doing remote sessions during 2020. This time, they called more than 20 artists to record from their homes a renewed version of "La fiesta del Pilito,” emblematic theme of the orchestra El Gran Combo of Puerto Rico.

This updated salsa classic, with a refreshing and diverse touch, results from the collaboration of artists with different personal and musical backgrounds. “Amigxs All-Stars” surprises us with hints of cumbia, hip hop, bomba, and even refers to Peruvian cuisine.

Audry Funk and Caridad de la Luz, "La Bruja," raise the theme with a powerful improvisation that gives us hope now that we are close to the final stretch of 2020, while Bobby Sanabria plays with the buleador, the primo/subidor, the maracón, the quad, the clave, and the shekere on a bomba base — a total explosion of sounds and emotions that makes anyone dance.

Seizing the Christmas holidays to look back on everything that happened this year and enter with force into 2021, this new version of "La fiesta del Pilito" will definitely put all Latinx homes dancing and singing, wishing to put this year behind.

“Olvidemos to’ ok, y a gozarlo tó’.”