Ambar Lucid is the voice of Latin soul

A new generation demands new communication models, new hybrids that on this occasion move between indie and soul to offer us a proposal that sounds relaxing but hides coded criticism behind the purifying Spanglish of Ambar Lucid.

Emerging artist Ambar Lucid is the soulful voice of the new generation of young Latinos. The singer has been at the forefront of the new wave of Indie Latinx artists in the U.S. and plans to release new songs this week.

The presence of psychedelic rock influences along with her ability to flow effortlessly between Spanish and English help create her own unique approach that delivers a much more emotional psychedelia on either of her two albums, Garden of Lucid and Dreaming Lucid.

Her acclaimed single "A letter to my younger self", about the effects of his father's deportation, has more than 19 million plays. As the new generations of Latinos grow up, they demand their own codes to relive generational traumas.

Ambar grew up in New Jersey with a Mexican father and Dominican mother, spent part of her childhood in the Dominican Republic and at the age of eight had to face her father's deportation. For this, she released a documentary that narrates the reunion between her and her father called Llegaron las Flores. Emotional and with her own aesthetics it shows us the new ways of expressing the deep pain of separation with emotional R&B rhythms.

"Being from the new generation I honestly feel it was very difficult. I feel like people are more free to express themselves here or at least they can talk about things that weren't talked about" she added in an interview in relation to the narration about her father's deportation.

With 500,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and over 50,000 followers on social media, Ambar continues to lead the way for Latin indie artists, earning accolades from renowned media outlets such as Pitchfork, The Fader, NME, and Complex, to name a few, and is included in the Fender Next Class of 2021. They all remark on both the organic bilingualism and the level of sincerity and tenderness of her tracks.

It also marks the profile of a socially and politically committed generation that does not hesitate to advocate for the rights of migrants. Also for a self-taught and holistic profile of the artist who records and composes her own pieces without fear of sharing her inner world.

Ambar Lucid toured with Omar Apollo in 2019 on his nearly sold out tour and performed at New York's Summer Stage in Central Park for Selena for Sanctuary alongside artists Kali Uchis, Cuco and Helado Negro.