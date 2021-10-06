Ambar Lucid performs ‘60s-inspired psychedelic take on Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face”

The Recording Academy’s series Reimagined At Home takes a look at GRAMMY-winning and nominated songs of the past, and brings on artists to reimagine them.

Featured performers are encouraged to cover their favorite artists recognized by the awards program.

Pop artist Ambar Lucid was recently featured on the series, where she put on a 1960s-inspired, psychedelic rock reimagining of Lady Gaga’s 2009 GRAMMY Award-winning chart-topper “Poker Face.”

Lucid puts on a unique rendition and performance of the Gaga hit, allowing her own style to take hold.

“Poker Face” — originally released in 2008 on Gaga’s album The Fame — won the award in 2009 for “Best Dance Recording.”

The song was also nominated for “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year.” On Feb 7, 2009, “Poker Face” peaked at number one, according to Billboard’s records. The song remained on the charts for 22 weeks.

Ambar Lucid is a Mexican-Dominican musician — a self-taught guitarist, pianist, and ukulele player — often sings either in English or Spanish.

Lucid’s appearance on the series was inspired by the Recording Academy’s continuing celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The 20-year-old New Jersey native released an EP earlier this year, Get Lost In The Music, and a Spotify Singles session.