Alaina's parallel universe of dark R&B

The Mexican-American singer presents her debut album and announces a new tour in November.

by Albert Gomez
 05/20/2021 - 07:39
in
"Parallel universe is my soundtrack where I become the person I was always too shy to be." PHOTOGRAPHY: parallel universe

Bilingual Mexican-American singer-songwriter Alaina Castillo releases the first part of her debut album, parallel universe, through Chosen People / AWAL to transport us into her realms of dark fantasy pop.

It was also announced that Alaina will embark on the parallel universe tour this November and tickets went on sale May 17. This collection of seven dark R&B ballads proves that Alaina, with much confidence and self-sufficiency, is finally in control of her own narrative and relationships, things she struggled with growing up.

On the release Alaina says: "The process of making my album has taught me a lot about who I am as an artist, but it also taught me who I am as a person and allowed me to have the confidence to finally be that person in real life. parallel universe is my soundtrack where I become the person I was always too shy to be."

The album features production from RØMANS, who is also signed to his label, and arrives alongside the new single "pocket locket." The project also features previous singles "stfu (i got u)," the hit that was on 33 New Music Friday playlists on the day of its release and currently has one million views on YouTube.

Alaina recently made her awards show debut with a performance at the Latin American Music Awards and also made her late night television debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers on May 17.

Evolution

Born in Houston and raised within a close-knit, religious family, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter was naturally always drawn to music, art and sports from an early age, but kept her true passion for music quiet as her parents wanted her to focus on school.

Alaina sharpened her songwriting talents in both English and Spanish and began to be recognized for making her own Spanish versions of popular English songs and uploading them on the internet. In just a few short years, she built a loyal following of generation z with 1.8 million followers on TikTok and has maintained a steady accretion since being named Spotify's first RADAR U.S. artist in 2020.

Since then, Alaina has amassed over 140 million plays and tremendous growth on her social media, was named Billboard's Latin Artist to Watch, Hypebae's Latin Artist to Watch, and made the NME Essential Emerging Artist list.

