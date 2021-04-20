'Aire': Steve Aoki moves closer to urban music with Farruko

"Aire" sounds like the soundtrack to set off with your friends for a beach party. Or a night spent with the person of your dreams.

Renowned producer, artist and entrepreneur Steve Aoki takes another step into urban music with the single "Aire" and teams up with Farruko, Puerto Rican singer and songwriter, who is part of the Latin artistic trail that blends reggaeton, Latin trap and dancehall.

"Working with a legend like Steve on this song is very special for me. I always admire when artists from other genres come in and see the vision and importance of embracing the culture," Farruko said about their collaboration in a statement reported by EFE.

"With "Aire" we really capture the best of both worlds perfectly. I hope fans enjoy it this summer," added the Puerto Rican rapper, who has already starred in other big summer hits such as "Pa romper la discoteca," "Calma" and the critical "Krippy Kush".

For his part, Steve Aoki was also grateful to have been able to match schedules and "excited to release something with my friend Farruko, who is one of the most versatile Latin artists today."

"We were working on creating something together for a while and it has all resulted in 'Aire,' a good vibes track for the summer that the world needs right now," he said.

It's a track, in short, meant for the charts around the world that shows that they are both extremely versatile artists who know how to shift both the focus without losing an ounce of essence.

Steve Aoki: Latin Music?

This song proves the extent to which musical taxonomies are very weak or merely commercial by the drift we can appreciate in the DJ's career.

Although Steve Aoki was born in Miami (Florida), it is clear that in recent years he has intensified his drift towards Latin electronic music that already began in 2018 by joining Daddy Yankee and Elvis Crespo for "Azukita," continued with his association with Maluma for "Maldad" and crystallized this year with the Latin track for the international market "Mambo."

He also has the production company Dim Mak, which specializes in Latin electronica. What is clear is that the songs on both projects sound 120% Latin beats regardless of their producer's origin, demonstrating that the musical tools are more experiential than essential and that there is a category of Latin music with international visions in where everyone is welcomed.