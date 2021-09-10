After two years, Juanes returns to tour the U.S.

Colombian musician Juanes returns with more energy than ever for a tour that will take him throughout the United States and a show that combines his greatest hits and versions of songs that have marked his musical and personal path.

After two years without concerts, the singer-songwriter returns to the stage on Sept. 16 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Miami Beach and will finish his tour on Oct. 15 at the Rosemont Theater in Chicago.

"Now we value much more what we do. Before COVID-19 we almost took it for granted," Juanes said in an interview with EFE.

Winner of 25 Grammy and Latin Grammy awards, the singer promises to bring his greatest hits and showcase the first live performances of songs that make up his latest album, Origen. The tour has the same name as his album, and will include 20 concerts that will see him visit cities such as Orlando, Atlanta, Washington, New York, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Riverside, Anaheim, San Diego, Santa Ana, San Antonio, Dallas and Houston.

Origen is Juanes' tenth album, and is accompanied by an Amazon documentary of the same name, already considered a "masterpiece" by Rolling Stone magazine.

The album includes versions of songs by musicians who inspired the artist during his career, such as Carlos Gardel, Juan Luis Guerra, Joe Arroyo, Joaquín Sabina, Kraken, Fito Paéz, Bob Marley, Diomedes Díaz, Juan Gabriel, Bruce Springsteen and Familia André. It also features collaborations with Paéz, Sabina, Guerra and Ziggy Marley.

Although the album was scheduled to be released in 2020, the pandemic changed the plans, delaying its release until 2022. It features 12 tracks that have been chosen from the heart and memory, the 49-year-old singer says that making this album has been a way to reconnect with songs he heard in his childhood, adolescence and early artistic career before becoming a solo artist and. In a way, it was his way of paying tribute to the artists who inspired him.