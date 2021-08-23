‘999', the new collaboration of Selena Gomez and Camilo

On the other hand, Camilo, who is famous for winning The Xs Factor 2007 in Colombia and being married to Evaluna Montaner, expressed through his social media how honored he feels to collaborate with Selena. "I love this song and I admire you so much," wrote the artist on twitter quoting a previous publication of the American artist.

After having several criticisms for her musical style and her lack of consistency with music, Selena wanted to quit. However, in her exclusive interview with ELLE magazine, she mentioned that she doesn't think she will stop making music and that she is giving "one last try" to her passion for performing songs.

This will be Selena's first track since March when she released 'Revelación', her first Spanish EP.

'999' is the title of Selena Gomez and Camilo's next song, which will be released this Friday, August 27th, according to the artists' publications.





This unexpected collaboration has made 'La Tribu' (Camilo's fans) euphoric, since several years ago Camilo had already expressed his desire to be able to collaborate with Selena Gomez.

"Be careful what you dream about because you run the risk it might come true (...) I'm afraid to dream because it's likely that I'll make it. To tell you, I would be very excited to do a song with Selena Gomez, for example. I love the way she performs," said the Colombian.

To increase the expectation of the fans, Gomez posted on her twitter a phrase that could be part of the lyrics of this new song: "1.000 I know you think of me and your heart moves...if you want to go to 1.000...". Camilo answered by writing "999...I'm at 999!".





Other collaborations from the artists

In July, Camilo had already collaborated with Shawn Mendes for the English remix of his song 'KESI'. With this same song, the artist became the official voice of the Spanish League and from now on, all the institutional pieces of the Spanish soccer tournament will carry the rhythm of the Colombian.

Another of Camilo's most important collaborations was with Shakira, who gave her special stamp to the remix of "Tutu", a song that they also sing together with Puerto Rican Pedro Capó.

On the other hand, there are rumors of a possible next collaboration of Selena Gomez with the artist Ariana Grande.