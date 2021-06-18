2021 Latin Grammy Awards live from Las Vegas

The 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards will return to its in-person format on Thursday, Nov. 18 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. From Las Vegas fans will welcome the return to normality for the great party of Latin music.

"We draw strength from music to welcome back our invincible Latin music-loving community for the 13th year to Las Vegas to celebrate our culture, ethnicity and diversity, and to recognize excellence in music, a force that helps us heal and continue to unite."

Last year and with a health crisis in the middle, the Latin music ceremony was held in the city of Miami, and despite being a face-to-face event, it was not attended by the public. The gala was held in a small format and recognized the work of health workers in combating the pandemic. "Last year was filled with unknowns, but also with new opportunities for those who adapted quickly," said Gabriel Abaroa Jr, president and CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, in a statement.

Nominations will be announced by The Latin Recording Academy on September 28 and will be open to productions released between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. This edition of the Latin Grammy Awards will pay tribute to the life and career of Rubén Blades.

The 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards will be broadcast on Univisión the United States, while in Latin America it will be shown on TNT.