2021 has been Bad Bunny's year

In the Chinese horoscope, 2021 is the Year of the Ox, but in the world of entertainment, this has undoubtedly been the Year of the Bunny.

A few days ago, Bad Bunny was crowned the most listened artist on Spotify for the second year in a row. Now, Billboard has just released its 'Top 10 Latin Artists' and Benito remains in first for the third year in a row.

Without a doubt, at 27 years old, Bad Bunny has achieved more than anyone and has proven successful at everything he does. Not only is he No. 1 on the list of top Latin artists, thanks to his last three albums YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir, and El Último Tour del Mundo; but he has also diversified his success during the year.

Benito began the year outside of the music scene to enter another of world he is passionate about: wrestling. He took his Spanish trap to the WWE and began to compete, showing his physical prowess and that when he sets his mind to something, he doesn't stop until he gets it.

This year was also full of musical collaborations for the Puerto Rican, and among the most outstanding, there are two that stand above the rest: "La noche de anoche,” the song he released with Rosalía that also generated rumors of a possible "relationship," and his song "Volví" with the king of bachata, Aventura.

Bad Bunny surprised his fans this year by releasing "Yonaguni", a song in which he sings in Japanese and makes multiple nods to the culture. But he also surprised by becoming the first singer in history to have 100 videos with more than 100 millon views on YouTube — a record.

As if this were not enough, on Dec. 6, Bad Bunny and Vogue collaborated for the magazine's new campaign, and took the 90s hit "La Macarena" and revived it to make it viral again.

Will he bring us any other surprises to end the year?