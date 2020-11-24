The 2020 AMAs: Nothing Stops Latino Ecstasy (Except Taylor Swift)

This anomalous year that is 2020 was not going to leave any sector unaffected, but records and exceptions continue to be made everywhere. At the 2020 American Music Awards gala, Taylor Swift broke Michael Jackson's record of 24 awards, adding six AMAs to bring her career total to 29 awards. She won, among others, "Best Artist of the Year" and "Best Artist of the Decade."

But above all, it was an important year for Latin music that only confirms its total integration into the U.S. music industry since the introduction of the "Best Latin Artist" category at the awards in 1998. Since, it has been bestowed on performers like Shakira, Daddy Yankee, and Enrique Iglesias.

This year, the awards crowned Bad Bunny, Karol G, and Becky G. Becky won the award for "Best Latino Artist" and dedicated it to all immigrants. Karol G along with Nicki Minaj won "Best Latin Song" for "Tusa," and Bad Bunny, as expected, received "Best Latin Artist" and "Best Latin Album" for the worldwide impact of YHLQMDLG.

However, the expected performance by Bad Bunny with his global hit, "Dákiti," had to be postponed because he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been confined since the diagnosis, and his press manager reported he does not show symptoms. As a result, he was able to virtually introduce the award given to Becky G.

The gala took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with the same health protocols seen at recent galas that include a very limited audience. Those the most nominations before the gala started were The Weeknd and Roddy Rich with eight each. Justin Bieber started the night with a performance and was awarded "Best Collaboration" for "10,000 Hours."

Two performances that left the audience speechless were those of Maluma and Jennifer Lopez, with an incredible play of colors and black costumes, and the South Korean band BTS sporting incredible pastel-colored costumes. The music of the Korean giants has made a similar impact in the U.S. in recent years to that of reggaeton artists.