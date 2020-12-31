20 Latin albums you can't miss from 2020

A whole year of grief and confinement doesn't change the fact that people were still glued to their headphones and speakers, perhaps more eager to dance now than before the world flipped upside down.

The release plans of many major music labels were delayed, but not canceled, allowing their artists to take advantage of the ever-growing scene of music streaming platforms.

The effect was the forging ahead of record releases compared to big movies, as artists' incomes across the world were severely damaged at the same time. In honor of what was a year where music was an escape from the world for all, here are 20 records that need a listen.

20. Puertos: Music from International Waters

Emilio Solla gave us this avant-garde experiment between tango and jazz that is also a homage to the crossbreeding taking place at ports across the world.

19. Tradiciones

The Afro Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, composed by Aníbal Seminario and Lorenzo Ferrero, arrived from Peru to win a Grammy for "Best Arrangement" for their adaptation of "La Flor de Canela." The entire album works as another vector of the Latin jazz vanguard, but featuring Afro-Peruvian rhythms.

18. New York Strong

Latin jazz is also pulsating in the United States, this time with a much more classical and introspective approach by trombonist Noah Bless, who made his solo debut after years of experience with the ganga and Brazilian melodies.

17. Un Gallo Para la Historia

This year, one of the great masters of salsa, Tito Rojas, died. He not only performed his Christmas album shortly before his death, but also left a last album for the fans after five years of silence.

16. 40 Años de Power

This year, the champions of salsa had a lot to say. Luisito Ayala celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Puerto Rican Power Orchestra with nine deeply romantic songs.

15. Turmoil

From Costa Rica, came one of the most consistent explorations of progressive metal by the band, Fractal Sun. The new album takes the holistic sense of the album to make it an epic narrative following the adventures of Oriana.

14. Under my skin

It is difficult to choose the best band among the dense metal scene of Chile, but this Metalriff album offers everything that trash metal promises: speed and rawness distilled in voices from beyond the grave.

13. The Beauty of Chaos

There was also a space in 2020 for the debut of Mexican metal band, Aetherevm. The group built an album that works on the right border between melodic death metal and the most sensitive post-rock.

12. Elephantus

The duo from Brazil also debuted and achieved one of the most forceful blows on the international stoner music scene. Recorded in a single session, this pair used the "ravish sitar" pedal and Brazilian lyrics to chart a new kind of psychedelic tune.

11. Ballsy

It is necessary to take a breath before talking about the tour de force Mama Duke's lays out in their first album after several mixtapes. One of the albums of the year that is reminiscent of both underground hip-hop and Atlanta's trap. The project is pulled together with the help of magnetic lyrics that speak to a queer audience. Triple Whammy Records, enough said.

10. YHLQMDLG

San Benito created one of the few miracles of 2020 with his second album. It's a pure performance against patriarchy in the form of the most direct perreo, and a dance on the frontier between passion and healing wounds. The project was also a major success on all the improvised dance floors brought by 2020.

9. Alter Ego

Latin rhythms continued to sweep the world more than any other genre in 2020. Nominated for a Latin Grammy, New Yorker Prince Royal bet on a double album full of bachata that has been added to his long list of hits.

8. La conquista del espacio

The famous Argentine composer Fito Paez also had an intense album planned for this year and it was rehearsed for an extended period of time as the initial launch plans were ruined. Regardless, he surprised everyone with his particular mix of pop that flirted with bossanova and rock on occasion.

7. Emmanuel

Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA left 2020 with a good reggaeton album with arguably the most varied collaborators, from J Balvin, Ozuna, and Daddy Yankee to Enrique Iglesias and Lil Wayne. In 22 tracks, he tries to reaffirm himself as one of the great voices on the scene.

6. Colores

One of the most popular albums 2020, this is a jewel of urban and reggaeton music. The album also premiered on social media to major fanfare through a series of video clips directed by Colin Tilley that masterfully revolved around a theme as simple as colors.

5. Ilegal Internacional

2020 was also the year of neoperreo in Peru thanks to record company Terror Negro, which published a great number of EPs and singles during the year. This anthology contains future promises and all the necessary doses of passion.

4. Afrodisíaco

Speaking of promises, Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro was among the select nominees for a Latin Grammy, and surprised both the public and critics with reggaeton efforts closer to their reggae roots.

3. FERXOO Vol 1 M.O.R

Another reggaeton artist, but much closer to trap, is Feid. He also did not waste his quarantine and left 2020 two sensual recordings that marked the more melancholic circumstances.

2. Vértigo

One of the most delayed and desired albums of the year arrived in December for fans of Pablo Alborán. He risks out-of-the-box ballads that sound right out of the 80s in Spain.

1. The Goat

Latin reggaeton is very varied and also includes projects closer to gangsta rap and dancehall. Such is the case for the new album from Puerto Rican Ñengo Flow. His return after three years of silence sold more than 800,000 copies, because while glamour is great, there is also the malianteo.