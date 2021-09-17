Museum of the American Revolution rings in Hispanic Heritage Month with new Spanish-language tours

Just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, Philadelphia’s Museum of the American Revolution just launched a Spanish-language audio tour. Visitors both online and in-person can now experience the museum’s award-winning and immersive core galleries in Spanish.

The tour is permanently available and free of charge, and was translated and narrated in partnership with AL DÍA News Media.

The tour, which lasts 45 minutes, offers visitors insights into their rich and extensive collection of artifacts from the Revolutionary War, exclusive details of the Museum’s creations, and chances to dig deeper into the stories behind the objects on display.

As participants are guided through the journey, they will learn personal anecdotes about the diverse range of people who played a part in establishing our nation, including women, Indigenous people, and free and enslaved people of African descent.

Dr. Tyler Putman, Senior Manager of Gallery Interpretation said in a press release that he is very excited to be able to offer this new Spanish-language tour as a new way to offer a “welcoming experience” for all museum visitors.

“Our mission is to uncover and share compelling stories about the diverse people and complex events that sparked America’s ongoing experiment in liberty, equality, and self-government, and this new tour is an exciting step toward making these stories available to an even broader audience,” Putman said.

The Spanish-language tour is a translation of the currently available English-language audio tour, narrated by Museum President and CEO Dr. R. Scott Stephenson. All audio tours are free for download on mobile devices or via a QR code at the front desk. Accompanying printed Spanish-language transcripts are available online and onsite. The Museum is also offering a printed Spanish-language museum visitor guide and map at the front desk.

“AL DÍA News is proud to collaborate with the Museum of American Revolution on this exciting project that provides an opportunity for Spanish speakers to immerse themselves into a full Revolutionary-era experience,” said Martin Alfaro, director of business development at Al DÍA News.

“We applaud the Museum's inclusive approach and their interest in uncovering the contributions of diverse individuals who were part of establishing our nation,” Alfaro continued.

Visitors can travel through the American Revolution and its ties to Hispanic history by viewing objects such as a 1752 Spanish pistol, and the intricately carved powder horn of Captain Yelverton Peyton, who captured Cuba from Spain in 1763. Digital adventurers can get a closer look into the story of Spain’s role in the Revolutionary War via the Museum’s “Revolution Around the World” web series.