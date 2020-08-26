Advertisement

Millennial Chat: Transitioning to Virtual Classes

AL DIA News
Millennial Chat: Transitioning to Virtual Classes

The third episode of Millennial Chat explores the difficult reality for college students that have had to transition to virtual classes for school. 

by liliaa
 08/26/2020 - 17:00
in
Millennial Chat: Virtual Classes
Millennial Chat: Virtual Classes

By Alliyah Maduro and Zitlalit Ayllón
August 26, 2020

Hosts Zitlalit Ayllón and Alliyah Maduro were joined by two students, Deliyah Carrasquillo, an undergrad at West Chester University and Michelle Guerin, an alumna of Cabrini University to talk about their experiences with virtual school thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Both said the transition was difficult, but they also walked away with valuable lessons amid a crisis and gave some advice to incoming students confronting the same realities they did last Spring. Tune in to watch the conversation and subscribe to the AL DÍA News YouTube Channel for similar content.

 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Millennial Chat
Virtual Classes

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Culture

Photo: nydailynews.com
Hazel Dukes: A civil rights activist still fighting for racial equality today.
Photo: bostonglobe.com
Fort Hood Soldier Elder Fernandes’ body has been located
Breonna on the cover of two big name magazines
Breonna Taylor on Vanity Fair: Drawing attention or a marketing tool?
Blake's father was among the family members who spoke to reporters. CNN
Jacob Blake survived his encounter with Kenosha PD, but is paralyzed from the waist down
AL DIA News
AL DIA News