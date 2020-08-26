Millennial Chat: Transitioning to Virtual Classes

Hosts Zitlalit Ayllón and Alliyah Maduro were joined by two students, Deliyah Carrasquillo, an undergrad at West Chester University and Michelle Guerin, an alumna of Cabrini University to talk about their experiences with virtual school thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both said the transition was difficult, but they also walked away with valuable lessons amid a crisis and gave some advice to incoming students confronting the same realities they did last Spring. Tune in to watch the conversation and subscribe to the AL DÍA News YouTube Channel for similar content.