Millennial Chat: Transitioning to Virtual Classes

08/26/2020 - 17:00
in
The third episode of Millennial Chat explores the difficult reality for college students that have had to transition to virtual classes for school.
Hosts Zitlalit Ayllón and Alliyah Maduro were joined by two students, Deliyah Carrasquillo, an undergrad at West Chester University and Michelle Guerin, an alumna of Cabrini University to talk about their experiences with virtual school thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both said the transition was difficult, but they also walked away with valuable lessons amid a crisis and gave some advice to incoming students confronting the same realities they did last Spring. Tune in to watch the conversation and subscribe to the AL DÍA News YouTube Channel for similar content.
Please tell us what you think about this story