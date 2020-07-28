Millennial Chat: The Central Jersey Question

“Millennial Chat” Video Series was created to highlight the thoughts of Latino Millennials and speak about the most controversial and trending culture topics.

For the first episode, the AL DÍA team sat down to debate on one of the most talked-about disagreements in the state of New Jersey: Does Central Jersey really exist?

Two AL DÍA team members, Maritza Zuluaga from Cliffside Park in north Jersey, and Melanie Cunha from Warren in central Jersey had the opportunity to make their arguments for or against Central Jersey’s existence and were also challenged to answer questions about their home state.

Tune in to watch the video to see who is the winner of this challenge and to see if the myth is in fact reality.