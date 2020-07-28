Advertisement

Millennial Chat: The Central Jersey Question

The new AL DÍA Video Series kicked off with a controversial debate about the existence of Central New Jersey as an actual region in the Garden State.

 07/28/2020 - 14:00
Millennial Chat
By Alliyah Maduro and Zitlalit Ayllón
July 28, 2020

Millennial Chat” Video Series was created to highlight the thoughts of Latino Millennials and speak about the most controversial and trending culture topics. 

For the first episode, the AL DÍA team sat down to debate on one of the most talked-about disagreements in the state of New Jersey: Does Central Jersey really exist? 

Two AL DÍA  team members, Maritza Zuluaga from Cliffside Park in north Jersey, and Melanie Cunha from Warren in central Jersey had the opportunity to make their arguments for or against Central Jersey’s existence and were also challenged to answer questions about their home state. 

Tune in to watch the video to see who is the winner of this challenge and to see if the myth is in fact reality. 

Millennial Chat
Video Series
New Jersey

