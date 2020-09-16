Mijente and Ana Tijoux join forces to organize Latinos against Trump with ¡Pa Fuera!

¡Pa Fuera! is a new, weekly bilingual live stream from Mijente that is an effort to get more Latinos organized against Trump’s re-election. To kickoff the series, Mijente spoke with French-Chilean international singer and songwriter, Ana Tijoux.

If you don’t know Mijente, it is a grassroots, digital, and political organization for Latinos and Chicanos. It began in 2015 building electoral organizing a Latinx voter infrastructure almost immediately after its founding.

In 2020, that mission has reached new heights and ¡Pa Fuera! is the latest effort to get the word out.

“We have been organizing on the ground in key states for months, and what unifies people at the doors and on the phones is the understanding that another Trump presidency would devastate our families, our country and our planet,” said Mijente political director Tania Unzueta in a press release.

During the premier of ¡Pa Fuera!, Tijoux shared her honest thoughts on Trump from an outsider’s perspective. It was a moment of deep reflection for her, but one she covered with a laugh.

“It’s laughable, but honestly not so funny. Though I don’t live in the US, the re-election is still something that will resonate not only in that country, but in the rest of the world,” said Tijoux

Unzueta went on to ask the French-Chilean how she felt Trump being in office has affected Latin America and more specifically, in Chile. Tijoux’s answer reflected more on Trump the figure than it did the parts of the world he could affect.

“It’s strange. He’s grotesque. What surprises me is that Trump has always existed, just that now it is imputent,” she said.

Tijoux also called the U.S. president “fascist” and blamed him for the rise in hate, racism in violence stateside..

“Now it’s allowed to be fascist, racist, without any filter in that country,” she said.

Tijoux also shared that she thinks as Latinos, we often drop discussing ‘politics’ to keep the peace, and it is beneficial.

However, it runs counter to people’s natural inclinations to be political.

No matter the outcome of the 2020 elections, Tijoux said the fight doesn’t just end this year. It goes beyond 2020 and beyond any election to all facets of life.

“The fight is being worthy of life. Where we can all fit. Where multiple worlds can all fit,” she said.