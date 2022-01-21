Migrant child drowns at US border

An absurd tragedy, like many that occur on the rugged path that migrants must travel to try to reach the United States, occurred, in this case, in the waters of the Rio Grande, which separate Mexico from its neighbor to the north. According to what was stated in a statement from the Mexican authorities, after the US Border Patrol gave notice of a girl who had disappeared while trying to cross the river, personnel from Grupo Beta of the National Migration Institute of Mexico went to the area, finding the minor with no vital signs.

#Comunicado Recupera #GrupoBeta Cd Acuña del @INAMI_mx el cuerpo de una niña extranjera en el Río Bravo. Tras su búsqueda en aerobote, fue localizada sin signos vitales, autoridades ministeriales tomaron conocimiento. https://t.co/HoKafV64tv pic.twitter.com/ZuN4zRHajY — INM (@INAMI_mx) January 18, 2022

“Thousands of Venezuelans risk everything fleeing the disaster generated by the Maduro dictatorship. They are looking for a better present and future. Over 6 million exiles and counting. To stop this international crisis of Venezuelan migrants, we need to end the root of the problem,” Carlos Vecchio, Venezuelan ambassador to the United States of the interim government, wrote on his Twitter account, after lamenting the death of the 7-year-old girl who was trying to cross the Rio Grande in the company of her mother.

We deeply regret the passing of this 7-year-old Venezuelan girl while she was crossing the Rio Grande with her mother at the U.S.-Mexico border. Our @EmbassyVE_USA immediately established contact with the mother & is coordinating the case. We are grateful for the support of @CBP. https://t.co/tvmf09P4Ta — CARLOS VECCHIO (@carlosvecchio) January 19, 2022

Border Patrol spokesman Jesse Moreno told the Voice of America that "it was very dangerous" to try to enter the United States illegally in this way, especially if you don't know how to swim or if a parent tries to do it with a son, "it is very dangerous," he says while recommending migrants not to risk their lives. For now, the minor's body, which was taken to Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, in Mexico, is waiting for the efforts being made to be repatriated to take effect.

Four days before the deadly accident of the Venezuelan girl, several migrants had been rescued from the dangerous waters of this river, so it is not surprising that more than 50% of the deaths of migrants have occurred in the Valleys of Río Grande, Del Rio and in Laredo.

Last year was the period with the most deaths on the southern border of the United States, where according to official data, at least 557 migrants lost their lives when entering US soil.