Madrid censors exhibition questioning Spain's historic role in Latin America

The Peruvian artist Sandra Gamarra unveiled an exhibition in Madrid where the government censored the words "racism" and "restitution."

in
September 29, 2021

The Peruvian artist Sandra Gamarra unveiled an exhibition in Madrid, Buen Gobierno, in which she questions Spain's past role in Latin America.

As reported by the Spanish outlet El Diario, the Madrid government censored the words "racism" and "restitution" that could be read at the entrance to the exhibition.

The exhibition has been presented without mentioning racism or restitution but maintaining a critical perspective. Although, the press also pointed out at Madrid is showcasing festival full of events called Hispanidad 2021, and the artist's newest exhibition has been excluded from the program.

This is happening despite the program being full of art galleries that showcase the work of Hispanic American artists.

Madrid denies the censorship charge and limits itself to stating that the texts displayed at the entrance of the exhibitions are drawn up following criteria "of orientation to the public that is going to enter the space." They also make excuses in "the available space" to display the presentation of the works.

The artist complained about having to withdraw the words, which are "terms under debate around the world."

She explained that the montage went well until the last moment when she stumbled upon the two controversial words. In addition, the government of the Community of Madrid was the body that commissioned the exhibition in October 2019.

