Madrid to censor a Latina artist

The Peruvian artist Sandra Gamarra inaugurated an exhibition in Madrid, Buen Gobierno, in which she questions the role of Spain in Latin America in the past. As reported by the Spanish media eldiario.es, the Madrid government censored the words "racism" and "restitution" that could be read at the entrance to the exhibition.

The exhibition has been inaugurated without mentioning racism or restitution but maintaining a critical perspective. Although, as the media denounces, Madrid presents a festival full of events called Hispanidad 2021, from which the artist's exhibition has been excluded. Despite the fact that the program is full of art galleries that showcase the work of Hispanic American artists.

Madrid denies censorship and limits itself to stating that the texts displayed at the entrance of the exhibitions are drawn up following criteria "of orientation to the public that is going to enter the space." They also make excuses in "the available space" to display the presentation of the works.

The artist complains about having to withdraw those words, which are "terms under debate around the world." She explains that the montage went well until the last moment when she stumbled upon the two controversial words. In addition, the government of the Community of Madrid had been the one who commissioned the exhibition in October 2019.