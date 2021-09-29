Advertisement

HHM 2021

Madrid to censor a Latina artist

Madrid to censor a Latina artist

The Peruvian artist Sandra Gamarra inaugurated an exhibition in Madrid in which the government censored the words "racism" and "restitution"

by Esperanza Escribano
 09/29/2021 - 13:38
in

By Esperanza Escribano
September 29, 2021

The Peruvian artist Sandra Gamarra inaugurated an exhibition in Madrid, Buen Gobierno, in which she questions the role of Spain in Latin America in the past. As reported by the Spanish media eldiario.es, the Madrid government censored the words "racism" and "restitution" that could be read at the entrance to the exhibition.

The exhibition has been inaugurated without mentioning racism or restitution but maintaining a critical perspective. Although, as the media denounces, Madrid presents a festival full of events called Hispanidad 2021, from which the artist's exhibition has been excluded. Despite the fact that the program is full of art galleries that showcase the work of Hispanic American artists.

Madrid denies censorship and limits itself to stating that the texts displayed at the entrance of the exhibitions are drawn up following criteria "of orientation to the public that is going to enter the space." They also make excuses in "the available space" to display the presentation of the works.

The artist complains about having to withdraw those words, which are "terms under debate around the world." She explains that the montage went well until the last moment when she stumbled upon the two controversial words. In addition, the government of the Community of Madrid had been the one who commissioned the exhibition in October 2019.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
herencia hispana
Hispanic Heritage
racism

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Culture

Latinas recover from the pandemic with their own business. Photo: Getty Images
Entrepreneurial Latinas: A growing power
Ingredientes para preparar una sopa
Five recipes to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Penn Museum's newest art exhibit is titled, The Stories We Wear. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News.
The Stories We Wear, Penn Museum’s newest art exhibition
Keyboard with key that simulates direct command from Amazon
Amazon efforts to participate in Hispanic Heritage Month
AL DIA News
AL DIA News