Mabiland: Comfort and fury in a small bottle

Mabiland's voice proves that expression of popular wisdom that says that poison and fine perfumes come in small bottles. When you listen to songs like Instinto Fugaz, in collaboration with Juan Astronauta, you are amazed at her ability to modulate her voice and go from a restrained calm to a tear in which she does not give you a choice as to whether you want to follow her or not.

Mabiland was born in Quibdó, with the enormous fortune of having a mother who at an early age was concerned with showing her a world beyond the city where she was born, and she did so through music and literature. In her house you could hear Biggie, 2pac, Chocquibtown, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Amy Winehouse, among others. These influences, along with others like trap or the Colombian rap groups Alcolirykoz and LosPetitFellas, would come to nourish the material on her debut album "1995". The clearest literary influence seen in their album would be José Saramago's "Essay on Blindness".

"1995" is the product of a research Mabiland did on herself, using that mix of jazz, soul and rap she calls neo-soul.

Since life knows nothing but repeating itself, the themes that Mabiland addresses in her album are the kind of questions that we all end up asking ourselves at one point or another in life: where do we come from, what of our origins is reflected in our daily actions, love that has fallen to pieces in spite of good intentions, the pain and frustration of love, betrayal. The themes she talks about are the same as always, the only ones we know how to talk about, but having done that exercise of researching herself gave her songs a closeness and a power that sweeps away everything in its path.

The strength of forever I would say is

That its duration tends to be incongruous

Seldom forever is forever

It often lasts the relevant time

Feel what I'm saying, it's better to stop now than with built up hatred

I feel we have lost the look where the glow

remembered what we'd been through.

What we felt, what we dreamed, the miles of madness I've traveled by your side

The miles of madness I've traveled by your side

"1995" is a powerful album, with an enormous diversity of registers thanks to the strength of Mabiland's voice, and her ruthless and very cleverly constructed lyrics and musical arrangements that mix in a good balance the digital and analog sounds. In her music, her voice, the lyrics and the instruments are alive.

I don't belong to either side.

I'm Loyal to Whom Is Loyal To Me

That's why my obsession is this.

My Pillow And Mirror Are My Saints

My Faults, My Virtues And Defects