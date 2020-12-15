Lizzo: To Every Body, With Love

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, better known as Lizzo, is most popularly known for the song, ‘Truth Hurts,’ and has dealt with topic weight her entire life.

In spite of it all, she’s grown admirably into a star and shown major confidence and transparency regarding the battles she’s had with her body.

On Dec. 14, Lizzo posted about a 10-day smoothie cleanse she completed, and got major backlash on the post for what some thought was insensitive. A majority of the critics said her posting about a detox was triggering for those who battled eating disorders.

Rather than ignore or lash out at the response, the body-positive artist was polite quick to add context to the situation.

Instead of being angry, Lizzo responded on Instagram on Dec. 15 and explained the detox was something she decided to go on after coming back from Mexico.

She specifically said it was overseen completely by her nutritionist, and that she followed all the proper guidelines she was told rather than do it on a whim like some assumed.

"Your body is perfectly yours, even if it ain’t perfect to anybody else. If you only knew the complexities your body possesses you would be so proud of it,” Lizzo said in a one-minute voiceover on the post.

She goes on to speak about how society has set us up to self-loathe, and is an issue that has only started to be addressed in the media.

In previous decades, what has been accepted as beautiful has only been associated with thin.

In another post, Lizzo broke down the complexities of her own body and further discussed the effect of the detox.

“I detoxed my body and I’m still fat. I love my body and I’m still fat,” she wrote and closed the post with: “DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY.”

People like Lizzo are judged and criticized constantly. Every once in a while, you need some positivity to remind you that you can love yourself, and you should love your body.

Specifically as women, we are taught to pick apart every single part of ourselves. If we’re not a certain size, or look a certain way, we are not enough.

However, that is just simply not true. Our value does not weigh on our body. Reminder to love yourself, just as Lizzo says.