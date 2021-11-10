Uruguayan woman wins the Cervantes Prize 2021

Advertisement

Cristina Peri Rossi is the current winner of the Cervantes Award 2021. Photo: Wikipedia

Uruguayan Cristina Peri Rossi is the sixth woman to receive this award for Spanish-American literature. 

by Erika Ardila
 11/10/2021 - 18:04
By Erika Ardila
November 10, 2021
The 79-year-old Uruguayan writer Cristina Peri Rossi won this Wednesday the Cervantes Prize in its 2021 edition, the highest recognition of Spanish-language literature with a prize of 144,800 dollars, according to the jury's decision, made public by the Spanish Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta.
 
The jury recognized Peri Rossi's trajectory "as one of today's great literary vocations in a wide variety of genres and her ongoing commitment to contemporary issues such as the condition of women and sexuality".

 

After learning of her triumph, Peri Rossi told Efe that the Cervantes award is recognition "to a sharpshooter who has remained outside fashions and the big publishing groups". In a brief interview, she said she was delighted by this award, which recognizes "a whole body of work" that began very young, at the age of 22, with the publication of her first book.
 
The author began to publish her short stories in 1963, receiving excellent reviews, including that of Julio Cortázar, who in the 1960s considered her "the great renovator of the short story".
 
Peri Rossi recognizes herself as a writer with a renaissance mentality, open to all disciplines and with very varied interests, and confesses her early love for painting and photography.

 

In addition to the Uruguayan author, only five women had so far won the Cervantes Prize. The last of these was Ida Vitale, also Uruguayan, preceded by the Spanish María Zambrano and Ana María Matute, the Cuban Dulce María Loynaz and the Mexican Elena Poniatowska.
 
The daughter of Italian emigrants, Cristina Peri Rossi left her hometown, Montevideo, at the age of 31, months before the military coup that between 1973 and 1985 unleashed one of the most atrocious repressions in Latin America. She arrived in Spain in exile in 1972 and has spent most of her career in Barcelona, where she has also developed as a political activist. 
