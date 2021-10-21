The 'Tropical Fever' of a Queer Author

Julian Delgado Lopera is a young Colombian migrant in the United States, who through his words turns real stories into wonderful fictional stories that many people can identify with. In an interview with Al Día News, Juli told us what it was like to migrate 18 years ago from Colombia to 'Las yunai', write his second book, what has been the influence of Drag in his life and in his way of telling stories. Juli goes out 'owning himself', as he puts it. In his Instagram photos you can appreciate that vibrant personality that stands out through drag makeup with very sharp contours, shiny stones, lots of shadows and strong colored lips. He walks between masculine and feminine, even stepping on the androgynous, and he loves being that way. He learned to love being different from what society imposes on him.

Currently, this young man lives in San Francisco, a city where he arrived 13 years ago to study at Berkeley University, where he also discovered a world full of art, literature and knowledge about the LGBTI community, among whom he found his tribe of 'weird freak kids'. Julian has a very interesting way of speaking, mixing his native language, Spanish, with American English. It is in this 'Spanglish' language that he tells the story of his most recent book Fiebre Tropical.

"The story of Fiebre Tropical begins with an assignment I was given in one of my master's classes in creative writing. I began to remember a story from the church my mom attended in Miami, where they talked about the importance of baptizing dead babies. Nothing ever happened, but I began to wonder what would have happened if we had baptized a dead baby", Julian said in the interview. Fiebre Tropical is based on the story of Francisca, a young woman who has to migrate from Colombia to Miami for family reasons and during her new American life she discovers new tastes and interests, even in the field of love. This story is not Julian's story, as his life and Francisca's have become increasingly distant over the years. However, there are many of his memories written in the pages of the book that are also a reflection of many people who have left their countries to face the 'American dream'.