Top 5 of Latino Fanzines: Among politics, identity and DIY culture

I have always been fascinated by zines. When I was a kid, the only way to get to them was through reviews. For a long time, as I grew up and became an adult, I forgot about them. I sold my old comics but still kept the fanzines in a box. That turned out to be a good thing when, a few years ago, I realized that there were facts, opinions, and sentiments of people who had lived the same experiences as me or in the same area that would never have been recorded in digital or commercial empires.

That is why I came back little by little to fanzines, and you could say it's nowadays one of the hobbies with which I try to experience more risky or intimate writing. In academic terms, fanzines have two advantages over traditional books. The first is that it works as termite art, a name for acts of cultural communication without much feedback allowing the construction of a personal and intimate universe that does not have to bend to the imperatives of the market, as happened for many years before Robert Crumb or Harvey Pekar became famous.

The second reason is also closely related to the freedom to escape from the needs and risks involved in the market's strictly commercial laws. An infinite number of manuscripts and biographies reach publishers, but the paradoxical dictatorship of the majority excludes them from their own cultural publishing system. For this reason, I now look with envy at the collections of zines of bands from the seventies and eighties that one of my friends owns, imagining with zeal the hundreds of voices hidden there. That's why I wanted to make a small list of the best Latinx zines here today:

Crudo Soy

Authentic musical underground from Chile. Interviews and articles of bands of all kinds of punk and hardcore, reviews of demos, and old school covers. For nostalgic and music lovers.

Navegantes de Kloakas

Created by the Kolectivo Contracultural Las Chapas in Pachamama, Argentina, it is a worthy heir to the antipsychiatric tradition of the previous century. Antipsychiatry is a humanist discipline, one of the greatest examples of the narratives made possible by the existence of the zines, which allowed critical voices to converge with the psychopharmacological monopoly of mental health.

Santa Sherwood

Also from Chile comes this zine, the result of the coordination of several Usach journalists. It is a tool to share their writings, a laboratory of new voices dealing with everything from stories and poems to essays.

Asfixia

Another example of the importance of anti-psychiatry in the universe of zines, also from Argentina. A more intimate aspect that allows all kinds of self-reflective collaborations on mental health, asylums, and mutual care.

Pan Verde

Zines do not only collect critical thinking and marginal music; they also cover art that moves in a similar vector. And I don't know if there is a more marginalized and criminalized artistic expression than graffiti and urban painting, which through photography immortalizes this magazine from Santiago.