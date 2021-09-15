Six books to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, AL DÍA has put together a list of six books you should read to celebrate the beautiful and essential culture.

The Book of Unknown Americans, by Cristina Henríquez

A new definition of what it means to be American. This story follows a couple who have lived their entire lives in Mexico are hit with a serious accident that affects their daughter. To make a full recovery, they emigrate to the United States. The novel revolves around guilt, love and responsibility.

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, by Erika L. Sánchez

Moving to another city after high school to study for a degree is not what is expected from the perfect Mexican daughter. The novel tells the story of Julia, for whom it was written that she never leaves her family. After losing her sister, she will face a mother who, instead of respecting her mourning, points out all her faults.

Long Petal of the Sea, by Isabel Allende

Migration between Spain and South America is a round-trip story. A doctor and a pianist have to leave Barcelona in the middle of the Spanish Civil War and set sail for Valparaíso aboard the Winnipeg. More than 2000 Spaniards went into exile on the ship chartered by the poet Pablo Neruda to Salvador Allende's Chile, where they will feel like orphans after the 1973 coup.

Naked, by Jomari Goyso

The famous Univision host tells his story from deep within his roots. With honesty and transparency rare among television stars, he explains his humble origins in Spain and how he became such an influential figure in the world of fashion on Hispanic television.

What would Frida do? A Guide to Living Boldly, by Arianna Davis

Inspired by the life of the Mexican artist, the writer provides a contemporary guide to overcome difficulties, adapt and enjoy life beyond surviving its bumps. Each chapter tells a story of the life of Frida Kahlo from which lessons for everyday life emerge.

My time among the whites, by Jennine Capó Crucet

A collection of essays with an elegant touch of humor where the author reflects on the condition of feeling like a foreigner in her own country. The daughter of Cuban refugees, she grew up in Miami. Her journey ranges from a rodeo in Nebraska to a college campus in New York.