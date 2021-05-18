'Siempre estuve en riesgo' and the visibility of violence against women in Mexico

Small sexist attitudes and the multiple forms of violence against women, which can even lead to femicide, are deeply rooted and invisible in our society.

The authors of Siempre estuve en riesgo (Always at risk) have put a face to the perpetrators and gave voice to the victims.

"We discovered that there was violence in this country that was not very visible or very much told... What we did was to give these data a face in order to know their histories," says Moises Castillo, one of the authors of the book.

From harassment at work, forced maternity, rape culture, obstetric violence or femicides, the book becomes a testimony of different voices that have suffered these and other forms of male violence more or less visible and even validated. Siempre estuve en riesgo is a joint work of journalists Alejandra del Castillo and Moisés Castillo, who have already written Amar a madrazos y Los nadie.

Both share the need to show that in Mexico there are women, and even some men, who are going through this type of aggressions, "and nobody takes care of them properly." Today, Mexico is a country where more than 10 women are murdered every day.

"To think that a woman lives in constant risk is terrible, but it happens in the streets, in your home, at work, with your boyfriend, in the hospital where they go to treat you, when you have a teenage pregnancy, when you share an intimate image in confidence and it turns around... and well, we cannot omit femicide," Alejandra said.

"We are in a critical situation of health, of work, of violence against women. A national emergency should be decreed, but it seems that in the National Palace (seat of government) another reality is lived," said Moisés. The author affirms that the problem continues because there is no strong public policy to stop the murders and violence against women.

Alejandra recalls the case of Félix Salgado Macedonio, a former candidate for governor of the state of Guerrero and was accused by several women of rape, who despite the allegations, was supported by the party of the president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

"The Salgado Macedonio case cannot be ignored. It is serious that such a person sustains himself behind a representative position... If the pact is not broken you are part and witness of a problem where women do not matter," he wrote.

With the book, both journalists hope to generate a dialogue that addresses the issue of gender violence, and to put pressure on the government to directly address this problem.