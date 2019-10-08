Shea Serrano: “If the Joker were a real person, he would be Donald Trump”

Addicted to the Fast and Furious franchise, and totally devoted to the actress Diane Keaton, if the writer and journalist Shea Serrano could live in a movie, it would be ‘Something’s Gotta Give’’(2003).

However, he was born in the U.S - a scenario currently closer to an apocalyptic biopic than a romantic comedy –“I hate Trump, I would like him not to exist. If he were a movie, I would take it out from the DVD player and throw it away,” he said.

Before becoming one of the most well-known writers on Twitter - his more than 300,000 followers are called FOH Army, Serrano was born to Mexican parents in Texas and was a science teacher before launching his writing career. Two of his books are NYT bestsellers and he looks to repeat the success with ‘Movies (and other things)', by Twelve Books.

“It would be great to be the first Mexican author to get three books on the NYT list, but It’d also be a bit sad. I can’t believe that a writer such as Sandra Cisneros hasn’t gotten it yet. It should have happened forty years ago,” he stated.

The Hulk Played by Danny DeVito

(And other things...) His fourth book, whose foreword is written by actor John Leguizamo, who Serrano has admired since he was a child –“he was the first actor I watched in a movie which had the same hair and eye color as me, and a vowel at his surname,” he said- has all that the writer loves in a movie: It is funny, amazing, and raises questions…

For instance: Who’s the best tough-guy movie owner? Were the Jurassic Park raptors just misunderstood? Who’s the perfect movie crew? And even weirder… What happened at the Michael Myers press conference?

Inspired by the Q&A at every chapter, we could not resist proposing a few “fast” and “furious” questions to him:

Q: ¿Which superhero would Danny DeVito be if, of course, he was a superhero?

S: Without any doubt, Hulk.

Q: Who’s the toughest mother in law in movies?

S: Jane Fonda in ‘Monster in Law’, a film starring Jennifer López.

Q: What’s the worst movie you have watched many times?

S: “The Accountant,” starring Ben Affleck. It is a terrible movie, but I have watched it dozens of times.

Q: And the most sadistic romantic comedy?

S: ‘While you are sleeping,’ where Sandra Bullock is in love with a guy who is in a coma.

Q: Who would Joker be if he was a real person?

S: Donald Trump. I hate him!

Q: How would a visit to the dentist be if it was directed by Tarantino?

S: You’d probably take the dentist out without several teeth. And the dentist would say some ‘N-word’ that always appears in Tarantino’s movies.

Q: Which movie would you live in?

S: ‘Something’s Gotta Give’’, absolutely. I would love that couple by Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson to be real. In fact, Keaton is one of my favorite actresses, and she arrived in my life when I was already an adult. I can’t give up watching her movies.

P: What stuff in life would you like to be a movie?

S: Donald Trump, of course. I would like him to be a movie because I would take the DVD out and I would throw it away.