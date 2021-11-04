Mexico's Sara Pinet wins 2021 SGAE Children's Theater Award in Spain

Mexican playwright Sara Pinet has won the 2021 SGAE (General Society of Authors and Editors) Children's Theater Award of Spain. She won with her play, Un No Monstruo que no vuela, a story that teaches to "love without complexes" and addresses the importance of speaking, listening and understanding. It also comes with a cash prize of $9,200.

"When I found out, my heart almost burst out of my body and the smile on my face. It's beautiful to be recognized and I feel very honored to receive it. It feels like a hug with a thousand arms and many wings," said Pinet.

After the judges' decision was announced, it was confirmed that the play would be published through the editorial series Sopa de Libros (Book Soup), a co-publication of the SGAE Foundation with Grupo Editorial Anaya. In addition, the dramatization of the work will take place within the SGAE Cycle of Dramatized Readings.

"I write for girls and boys because I believe in their freedom, in their limitless wisdom, in their power, in their generosity, in their hearts that pump joy and in their eyes that see everything with a clarity that not all people preserve as they grow up; because I trust in their little steps that are illuminating, discovering, always proposing new routes, new ways, new options to be, to live, to feel, to speak, to love, to fly, to understand," explained the playwright.

In her statement after receiving the news, the playwright acknowledged feeling excited with the idea that, thanks to this award, her work will have the possibility of reaching "more eyes, more people, more theaters, more countries." and finally, it will find its place and the people to whom it belongs.

This is the second award for Pinet in the family theater category. In 2014, she took home the Bellas Artes Playwriting Award for Children's Play for the play, Lo que queda de nosotros (What's left of us), written with Alejandro Ricaño.

Chosen from a total of 55 works, Un No aborda Monstruo que no vuela, narrates how one day, without warning, Ele's mom brings a "Non-Monster that doesn't fly" to live in the house and locks him up so that Ele doesn't go near him. With the help of her best friend Be, Ele will try to discover all the mysteries behind the arrival of the terrifying being.