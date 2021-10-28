The Manga Fair returns in-person to Barcelona

The Fira de Barcelona has opened again in 2021 for another year of Manga fever. On Monday, Oct. 18, tickets for the Barcelona Manga Fair went on sale and, after the collapse in the virtual ticket sites, they sold out in less than a day.

However, the good news for manga lovers is that since the afternoon of Oct. 27, the organization released a new batch of tickets.

We are back.



@carlesdalmauart pone vida al CARTELAZO de nuestro regreso postapocalíptico. Vuelve el #27MangaBCN . Ahora solo necesitamos que vosotres también volváis.



Del 29/10 al 1/11 en Fira Barcelona Montjuïc

Info ampliada en https://t.co/ohPE0qyeOo pic.twitter.com/HvwlUgjkE2 — Manga Barcelona (@MANGAbcn) September 9, 2021

The Manga Fair is one of the most popular cultural events in Barcelona, and will have all the security measures to ensure the safety of its attendees. This year's event will be from Friday, Oct. 29 to Monday, Nov. 1 at Fira de Montjuïc. Tickets cost 12 euros with a discount of two euros for large families. Children under three-years-old have free admission.

On Monday, Oct. 27, a full run of events was announced in a video posted on YouTube.

As in past editions, entry is one-time and re-entry is not allowed. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on its allotted days.