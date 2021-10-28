Advertisement

The Manga Fair returns in-person to Barcelona

Barcelona Manga Fair. File image.

Barcelona Manga Fair. Photo: Barcelona Manga Fair.

After an initial huge reception, more tickets for the Barcelona Manga Fair went on sale on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 10/28/2021
By Natalia Puertas Cavero
October 28, 2021

The Fira de Barcelona has opened again in 2021 for another year of Manga fever. On Monday, Oct. 18, tickets for the Barcelona Manga Fair went on sale and, after the collapse in the virtual ticket sites, they sold out in less than a day.

However, the good news for manga lovers is that since the afternoon of Oct. 27, the organization released a new batch of tickets. 

The Manga Fair is one of the most popular cultural events in Barcelona, and will have all the security measures to ensure the safety of its attendees. This year's event will be from Friday, Oct. 29 to Monday, Nov. 1 at Fira de Montjuïc. Tickets cost 12 euros with a discount of two euros for large families. Children under three-years-old have free admission. 

On Monday, Oct. 27, a full run of events was announced in a video posted on YouTube.

As in past editions, entry is one-time and re-entry is not allowed. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on its allotted days.

