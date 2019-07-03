Literatura Oral Episode 9: La Celestina

Advertisement

Dr. Cristina Guardiola-Griffiths and AL DÍA Founder during the recording of Episode 9 for Literatura Oral. Photo: Lilia Ayllón/AL DÍA News

Witchcraft, cosmetic reconstruction, and a classic love story that ends in tragedy– Fernando de Rojas writes about a century with revolutionary ideas. 

In this weeks episode, Cristina Guardiola-Griffiths Professor of Spanish at the Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at the University of Delaware, delves into the witchcraft and cosmetic reconstruction encompassed in the classic, tragic love story of La Celestina by Fernando de Rojas.

In a story where the societal rules of the time period have been broken, Fernando de Rojas writes about young love that still resonates with the new generations. Two of his characters, Calixto and Melibea are brought together by the spells and potions of La Celestina, but aren't conscious of their consequences. In a tragic turn of events, their infatuation with each other causes many characters to perish. Listen as Dr. Guadiola-Griffiths shares de Rojas' revolutionary vision and ideas about equality.

