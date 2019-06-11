Advertisement

Literatura Oral Episode 7: Cien Años de Soledad

Two different versions of the book cover of Cien Años de Soledad representing the old and new generations portrayed in the story. Photo: Lilia Ayllón/AL DÍA News

The seventh episode of Literatura Oral explores the controversial family Buendía in Gabriel García Márquez's Cien Años de Soledad.

by liliaa
 06/11/2019 - 17:10
Lilia Z. Ayllon
By Lilia Ayllón
June 11, 2019

In a special edition of Literatura Oral, Deputy Editor Emily Neil and Content Producer Michelle Myers join Lily Ayllón to discuss “Cien Años de Soledad” by Gabriel García Márquez — with a millenial twist. 

“A Hundred Years of Solitude” takes us to the town of Macondo, which was founded by the Buendía Family. This story not only gives us insight into the history of South America, but it also explores the conflicting lifestyles of traditional families. Listen as Emily, Michelle and Lily speak about how this story is still a reference to current societal concerns, and explore the Drama with a capital "D" that is the Buendía family's trials and travails in Macondo.  

TAGS
latin american literature
Literatura Oral
Oral Literature
Gabriel Garcia Marquez
podcasts
podcast

