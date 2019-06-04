Literatura Oral Episode 6: Lorca

Joining the sixth episode of Literatura Oral, AL DÍA Deputy Editor Emily Neil sits down for a conversation with Lilia Zitlalit Ayllón, the producer of Literatura Oral, to talk about one of the Spanish poet Federico García Lorca’s poems, "La Aurora."

“Dawn” (in English), is one of the pieces featured in his book, Poeta en Nueva York. This collection of poems came out of his experiences in the city in 1929, at the beginning of the Great Depression. García Lorca uses vivid imagery in order to express his feelings about injustice and poverty during that era. Tune in to listen and experience New York City from the eyes of a poet.