Literatura Oral Episode 5: Bécquer
Rhymes, passion and women: the work of one of Spain's most important modernist poets.
05/21/2019 - 17:56
By Lilia Ayllón
May 21, 2019
In our fifth episode, Dr. Jose Pereiro-Otero Associate Professor of Spanish in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese at Temple University, shares the short rimas (ryhmes) of iconic poet, Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer.
Being a native from Spain, Dr. Pereiro-Otero talks about how Bécquer's poetry has always been a part of the country's culture — that it's in every Spaniard's blood. He emphasizes that Bécquer's poetry comes not from a specific muse, but instead his rhymes describe the general desire for women. Listen as he recalls the short life of the passionate and bohemian poet of the modernist era.
