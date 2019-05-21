Literatura Oral Episode 5: Bécquer

In our fifth episode, Dr. Jose Pereiro-Otero Associate Professor of Spanish in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese at Temple University, shares the short rimas (ryhmes) of iconic poet, Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer.

Being a native from Spain, Dr. Pereiro-Otero talks about how Bécquer's poetry has always been a part of the country's culture — that it's in every Spaniard's blood. He emphasizes that Bécquer's poetry comes not from a specific muse, but instead his rhymes describe the general desire for women. Listen as he recalls the short life of the passionate and bohemian poet of the modernist era.