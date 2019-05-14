Literatura Oral Episode 4: Gabriel García Márquez

Joining us for this episode is Associate Professor of Spanish and Area Chair of the Undergraduate Spanish Program at La Salle University, Dr. Luisa Ossa. She shares the short story “Ojos de Perro Azul,” by Gabriel García Márquez.

“Eyes of a Blue Dog” talks about the frustrated romance between two individuals that only meet in their dreams. Unable to find each other when they are awake, they take us into a wandering journey of hopeless dreams and desires. Listen as Dr. Ossa speaks about how García Márquez's works have been influenced by opposing world views: the military mindset vs. superstition and the supernatural.