Literatura Oral Episode 11: Paco Ignacio Taibo II

In the 11th episode of Literatura Oral, Assistant Professor Raul Diego Rivera Hernandez sits down in conversation with Content Producer, Nigel Thompson, to speak about the works of Paco Ignacio Taibo II, specifically the fourth book in his Detective Hector Belascoarán series, “No Habra Final Feliz”.

Taibo is the founder of the neo-policial genre in Latin American literature and Detective Belascoarán is his character to show life in Mexico City. This episode, Rivera Hernandez highlights how "There's No Happy Ending" emphasizes the relationship between the people, crime and police in the city. He speaks of the loneliness surrounding Detective Belascoarán and his struggle to bring justice to city enveloped by a corrupt government.