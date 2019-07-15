Literatura Oral Episode 10: Profound and Perfect Things

This week, author Maribel Garcia, a Mexican-born, naturalized American citizen join Lily Ayllón, producer of Literatura Oral, for the tenth episode of the series, to talk about her recently published novel– Perfect and Profound things.

García shares about her childhood and upbringing in the colonias of Rio Grande, Texas. She speaks about Mexican American traditions that are still kept as well as the difficult issues that are hardly spoken about in these traditional communities. Her novel encapsulates all of this in a touching story that revolves around two sisters trying to find their way through life. Listen as Maribel Garcia sheds light on important topics that the new generations are not afraid to speak about.