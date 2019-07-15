Advertisement

Literatura Oral Episode 10: Profound and Perfect Things

Author Maribel García (Left), and the producer of Literatura Oral, Lily Ayllón (Right), after the recording of the 10th episode of the series. Photo: Rivka Pruss/ AL DÍA News.

Author Maribel García shares her inspiration for writing her recently published novel– Profound and Perfect Things. 

 07/15/2019
Lilia Z. Ayllon
By Lilia Ayllón
July 15, 2019

This week, author Maribel Garcia, a Mexican-born, naturalized American citizen join Lily Ayllón, producer of Literatura Oral, for the tenth episode of the series, to talk about her recently published novel– Perfect and Profound things.

García shares about her childhood and upbringing in the colonias of Rio Grande, Texas. She speaks about Mexican American traditions that are still kept as well as the difficult issues that are hardly spoken about in these traditional communities. Her novel encapsulates all of this in a touching story that revolves around two sisters trying to find their way through life. Listen as Maribel Garcia sheds light on important topics that the new generations are not afraid to speak about. 

