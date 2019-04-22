Literatura Oral Episode 1: Juan Rulfo

In the first episode of Literature Oral: Literature to Listen to, AL DÍA hosted Temple University Ph.D. student Mariana Hernandez y Rojas for a conversation with its founder and CEO Hernán Guaracao about Juan Rulfo's Pedro Páramo.

For Mariana, the book's story allows her to discover new emotions with every read. She discusses this experience along with her views on the story's setting, faceless characters and toying with time conventions. Listen and together with Mariana and Hernán, discover the magic of Rulfo's timeless Mexican classic.