Literatura Oral Episode 1: Juan Rulfo

The premiere episode of this new series takes us to the timeless world portrayed in the book Pedro Paramo by Juan Rulfo. 

by liliaa
 04/22/2019 - 16:04
Lilia Z. Ayllon
By Lilia Ayllón
April 22, 2019

In the first episode of Literature Oral: Literature to Listen to, AL DÍA hosted Temple University Ph.D. student Mariana Hernandez y Rojas for a conversation with its founder and CEO Hernán Guaracao about Juan Rulfo's Pedro Páramo.

For Mariana, the book's story allows her to discover new emotions with every read. She discusses this experience along with her views on the story's setting, faceless characters and toying with time conventions. Listen and together with Mariana and Hernán, discover the magic of Rulfo's timeless Mexican classic.

 

