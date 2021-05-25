'La marcha del #TerremotoFeminista': Chronicling sisterhood in Mexico

Sofi is a Mexican teenager who joins a march where she will meet historical insurrectionists and other unknown women who protest against the patriarchal order responsible for the civilizational and planetary crisis. La marcha del #TerremotoFeminista (The Feminist Earthquake March) tells through this teenager, the history of Mexico, where every day more than 10 women are murdered and there are more than 88,000 people missing.

The book written by Laura Castellanos and illustrated by Brenda Castro has as its audience in especially young women, but also hopes to be read by people of all ages.

"Sofi exists and she is a girl who, despite being born in a conservative place, was already a feminist at the age of 13."

Between a mix of journalism and fiction with clear and direct illustrations, Castro and Castellanos share the goal of making women understand "where this historical oppression comes from, that it is not something natural, but something cultural that can be transformed," the journalist related.

In February 2019 when Castellanos perceived the fourth feminist wave in the country she proposed the idea of the book to her editor. She found Brenda through Twitter, a feminist and vegan illustrator with whom they naturally identified what they wanted to convey in the book in text and images.

One of the challenges for the illustrator was to get the historical characters to interact with Sofi, but the march itself would be the setting where she would meet and get to know them.

"It was a loving way to reunite the ‘ancestras’ with the morritas [girls] of the 21st century," said the authors.

"It is the history of gender violence, of how the patriarchal system has been built in Mexico. The most contemporary books come from Spain, Germany, the United States, but our perspective was missing, which has to do with a country that was conquered, with a humanitarian crisis due to femicides and disappearances," said writer Laura Castellanos.

Castellanos insisted that the main thing they seek to convey with La marcha del #TerremotoFeminista is sorority and hope — the foundations of feminism — in addition to raising awareness among as many people as possible, men, women, young people and adults.

"What the book seeks is this awareness, but yes there is a change in the collective consciousness of women. The girls already have this chip of warriors beyond the ideological," said the author.