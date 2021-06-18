Cuba pays tribute to Ernest Hemingway in a virtual colloquium

Between June 24 and 26, a colloquium dedicated to the life and work of Ernest Hemingway will be held in Havana. Academics and researchers from Cuba, the United States, Canada and Japan will participate in lectures dedicated to the writer and journalist.

The Ernest Hemingway International Colloquium will be held in an online format and will continue to delve into the legacy and work of the American writer.

The 18th edition of the academic event will be dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the death of the author of For Whom the Bell Tolls, Fiesta and The Old Man and the Sea, according to the organizers. The colloquium is held every two years and is based on reviews and research on Hemingway's life, literary work, conservation and museology.

The event will be opened by Grisell Fraga, director of the Hemingway House Museum at Finca Vigía, Hemingway's residence in Havana where he spent part of his life since 1939.

During the colloquium, a series of activities will be held, including the presentation of the book Hemingway, poet in love, by Cuban essayist Carlos Peón, and the virtual exhibition Imagen Hemingway, which gathers the belongings of the 1953 Nobel Literature Prize winner exhibited at the museum.

The program includes the screening of a documentary series by filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, who were able to access a set of personal archives bequeathed by Hemingway's widow to the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston.

To close the event, the organization has informed that there will be a speech by Democratic Congressman James McGovern, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, one of the politicians who has defended in recent years the rapprochement between his country and the island.