ASU Welcomes Political Cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz as Artist in Residence

Award-winning political cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz is recognized for his record of advocating for Latino and immigrant rights through his work. Now, his passion and dedication to these issues brings him to Arizona State University's School of Transborder Studies where he becomes the first virtual artist to do a residency at the school.

Irasema Coronado, director and professor of the School of Transborder Studies, welcomed the artist, "We are very pleased to welcome Lalo to ASU, the College and our school. His background and years of advocacy for Latino and immigrant communities are a testament to his cross-border connections. We welcome his contributions to our interdisciplinary work and look forward to promoting the arts in the process," said Coronado.

Alcaraz will carry out various projects in collaboration with the school's faculty and give lectures on his work and other relevant topics. In collaboration with Gilberto Lopez, assistant professor at the school, he will work on a project that will address a strategic campaign to end misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine within Latino communities. The idea is to bring information about the vaccine to California's agricultural Central Valley and beyond through a series of illustrations.

On April 20, the illustrator will give a lecture titled "Cartoons that Cross the Line," in which he will share some of the editorial work he has done during his career, where he addresses issues such as immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border.

Alcaraz admitted to being attracted to the School of Cross-Border Studies because the topics taught there coincide with his work and training.

"I always write and create about the border. I am from the border and it always accompanies me. So naturally I was fascinated by the School of Transboundary Studies. The work they do is right up my alley...so collaborating with them seemed like a perfect match," said the artist son of Mexican immigrants.

A 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist in the editorial cartooning category, cultural consultant, consulting producer and writer for the Nickelodeon animated series "The Loud House" and "The Casagrandes," the creator of "La Cucaracha," the first nationally syndicated daily Latino political cartoon for the Los Angeles Times, is generating much anticipation for what may result in this new residency.