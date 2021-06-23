ARTIKA presents 'Frida Kahlo's Dreams,' an intimate look at the artist's life

After years of research, ARTIKA publishing house, from Grupo Planeta, has launched a limited edition artist's book on the life of Frida Kahlo, called Los sueños de Frida Kahlo (Frida Kahlo's Dreams). In addition to including interesting analysis and research on her career, the book includes a selection of 34 works in pencil, ink, sepia and watercolor, created in notebooks, diary pages or letters sent to her family and friends. The book presents the Mexican artist beyond the myth and her iconic image, but shows her in a "more intimate and personal" way.

The format for this work has been an important part of the elaboration process: a case that contains inside an Art Book, a Study Book and a folder with a large sheet, in an impeccable edition that has only released 2,998 copies worldwide.

In the art book, readers find the testimonies of María del Sol Argüelles San Millán, director of the Museo Casa Estudio Diego Rivera y Frida Kahlo; Juan Rafael Coronel Rivera, journalist, poet and grandson of Diego Rivera; and Helga Prignitz-Poda, art historian and exhibition curator. It includes plates of five preparatory studies for oil paintings, 13 self-portraits, three portraits of friends and lovers, 12 originals of fantasies and dreams, and a sensual still that refers to his final stage of landscapes and stills.

The book of studies, on the other hand, has almost 100 drawings of scattered origins from private collections and Mexican museums.

Readers can find an in-depth analysis of all of Frida Kahlo's known drawings. The packaging of the work, framed with die-cut wooden covers simulating the vegetation present in her works, is definitely an edition that has been prepared with great dedication and in an almost handmade way to pay tribute to Frida's life and work.