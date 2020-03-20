Advertisement

A List of Local Podcasts That Will Make Social Distancing More Entertaining

AL DIA News Podcast

Above is a sample of AL DÍA News Podcast available on our website. Image: AL DÍA News.

This selection of programs based in the Philadelphia-area bring fresh new content from local podcasters. 

by liliaa
 03/20/2020 - 12:01
in
AL DIA News Podcast
AL DIA News Podcast

By Zitlalit Ayllón
March 20, 2020

The internet is filled with infinite amounts of content for personal entertainment, but let’s not forget that members in our community are also content producers.

Here is a list of local podcasts that will make the quarantine a bit more bearable:

AL DÍA Podcast(s)

AL DIA Podcast

Here at AL DÍA we have started multiple series that range from culture episodes to more serious topics in the city. We offer four series to select from: Literatura Oral, AL DÍA RoundTable Conversations, Cuéntame & Authors. 

Los Amigos Podcast

This show in Spanglish was recently launched by three childhood friends in Kennett Square, PA. Their message is to promote the town’s best while “keeping it real.” Their sense of humor and millennial style of talking about controversial topics and trends will keep you wanting to listen to more. 

The Philly Blunt

The Philly Blunt

Named by Philly Voice as one of the Best Philly Podcasts of 2018, this podcast delves into the best and most interesting of Philadelphians. They have conversations over beers while sharing secrets and they do their famous round of rapid-fire questions – the Philly Blunt. 

Black Millennial Podcast

Black Millennial Podcast

This modern podcast focuses on black culture with a focus on identity, spirituality, and other topics. The series has started a second season, and their brand stands out from most as they describe themselves as thoughtful, intentional, unfiltered and sometimes a little shady.

Twisted Philly

Twisted Philly

If you are interested in the paranormal, legends and folklore, even true crime, Twisted Philly is a must listen. This podcast is a great mix of the weird, the mysterious and the wonders that the city of Philadelphia has to offer.

To listen to more local podcasts, you may find them by looking up #phillypodcasts 

