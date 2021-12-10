The law that enlightened the latino community

For a moment it seemed like a great triumph. But the re-elected governor of California, Pete Wilson, was planting the seed of the Republican Party's in the state. It was November 8, 1994, and Wilson beat his opponent by15 points with a law that woke up the Latino community: Proposition 187. It was an anti-immigrant law that was approved by about 60% of the voters.

Its name was the Save Our State Law (SOS Law), and it aimed to veto un-documented immigrants from all public services. In practice, 187 meant leaving more than a million people without access to healthcare or education. Three weeks before the elections, hundreds of thousands of citizens demonstrated in Los Angeles against Proposition 187.

It was the first time that such a massive protest was carried out against the violation of the rights of the undocumented population. The idea of the Latino community as an organized group when casting the vote was born at that time.

THE CRISIS THAT MOTIVATED RACISM

In 1994, the United States was still suffering from the hangover from the1990 recession. Four years earlier, the oil price shock had occurred and the end of the Cold War had caused a drop in defence spending. Unemployment was above 8% at the federal level.

In addition, Mexico was suffering from a much deeper financial crisis that led to the devaluation of the peso and thousands of families crossing the border from San Diego. The polarization that the economic situation led to open a space for the far-right to promote Proposition 187.Gov. Pete Wilson was placed in polls far behind his Democratic rival.

The Democratic Party was having a sweet time with Bill Clinton, who had won the Presidency two years earlier. To reduce the lead, Wilson allowed himself to be swayed by SOS advocates and joined his campaign. The ads spoke of an invasion across the border and the governor’s “courage” to say “enough.”

Many felt that if the law was approved, that would imply the legalization of racism from political power.

LATINO POWER BEGINS TO ORGANIZE

The march against the law spread little by little and brought together all kinds of political actors who until then had been ambiguous on the racial issue. From the Church to the unions, each social asset was added to the Latino organization that since then has been making its way into politics. Unions joined the campaigns for Latinos in California to access citizenship.

In 1990 they represented 9% of the electorate and today they are 26% of the voters. For many, the mobilizations against Proposition 187 were the origin of the Latino community at the political level. The SOS Law was never applied. Just a month after voters approved it, a judge halted the proceedings because it was unconstitutional.

Although Wilson appealed, he lost the 1998 election and Democratic Gov. Gray Davis ordered it to be dropped. In 2014, a law ordered the elimination of 187 from all legislation.