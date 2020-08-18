Latinos have a new relationship with the radio

Spotify? Apple Music? Youtube? Nope. What’s hot is what is on the radio for Latinos.

"The Latino community has long exhibited an outsized use of digital connections, however as a result of the circumstances of COVID-19, Latinos intensified their use of digital platforms to a greater degree than the total market, including use of social media and trusted content channels such as TV and radio to inform, communicate, share experiences and seek support," Stacie de Armas, Senior VP of Diverse Consumer Insights and Initiatives at Nielsen told Billboard in a statement.

Nielsen’s new consumer report that was conducted during three months in 2020, shows how the Latino community is keeping themselves informed and connected during the pandemic.

“We believe that Latinos, many essential workers, needed to continue to go to work so what do you do when you really need to know what was going on in general but specifically in your community?” De Armas added. “The one thing you could take with you to inform you, no matter if you had to go to work, was your radio station.”

Though it feels like radio stations are a slowly dying breed and some experts have predicted their eventual extinction, it seems that the pandemic has shown the effectiveness of radio broadcasting.

According to the study conducted from March through June, 62% of Hispanics said radio was a good source for information about COVID-19.

Listening to the radio at home increased during the pandemic’s quarantine period, and it was found people felt more informed and less stressed.

Forty-five percent of people on the report said listening to their favorite radio host during that dark time made them feel more connected.

Nielsen’s report also disclosed that more than one third of Latinos listened to the radio during the pandemic compared to White non-Hispanics, who only reported 24%.

The best part of this study? It identifies that Hispanics are going to be the primary contributors to the total U.S. population during the next 40 years.

They are 53% of that growth in the next five years and a whopping 68% by 2060.

Though significantly impacted by the pandemic, Hispanics are resilient and bounce back.

"There is no doubt that the Latino community has suffered tremendously economically as a result of coronavirus and it will have an impact on the buying power but that goes for all communities. What I do think is that Latinos are uniquely positioned to be a tremendous part of the recovery because they are very resilient," closed De Armas.