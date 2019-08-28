Advertisement

Latinos in 21st Century America

Claudia Romo Edelman of the We Are All Human Foudnation visited AL DÍA on July 31 and spoke with AL DÍA CEO Hernán Guaracao. Photo: Harrison Brink / AL DÍA News

Current narratives prevailing over the U.S. media, often portraying U.S. Hispanics as servants, criminals or mistresses, proves that media is not properly reflecting 21st century America.

by Emily Neil
 08/28/2019 - 14:10
By Hernán Guaracao
August 28, 2019

For decades, the Anglo media has either disregarded or misrepresented the Latino community in the U.S.

“Anglo news media long resisted everyday coverage of Latino communities and often slanted stories to portray Latinos as strangers threatening Anglo society,”  says professor Felix Gutiérrez in “More Than 200 Years of Latino Media in the United States”.

Historically, Latinxs in the U.S. have often been portrayed by traditional media as “greasy bandidos, fat mamacitas, romantic Latin lovers, lazy peons sleeping under sombreros, short-tempered Mexican spitfires, violent revolutionaries, faithful servants, gang members, and sexy señoritas with low-cut blouses and loose morals,” explains Gutiérrez.

He is not wrong, but U.S. Hispanic media — mainly TV —  has also fed into these stereotypical images of Hispanic Americans.

Can growing up seeing people like you only represented as servants, criminals, or mistresses become a challenge? Claudia Romo Edelman’s visit to AL DÍA a couple of days ago provided an answer. Not only is it a challenge, it is  among the biggest challenges confronting Latinos in 21st century America:

The perception we have of ourselves is largely determined by the way we are reflected by the media.

Stereotypes have survived 200 years, despite the efforts of courageous editors and publishers. However, their voices have championed the cause of telling the story of America’s Latinx community in hundreds of newspapers published throughout the country, mostly in Spanish.

Claudia defends that same idea. In order to portray a more accurate representation of Latinos, we need to change the narrative and portray them as who they are becoming, America’s new middle class.

As we complete the picture of Latinos, “a more complete history of the nation and its communities can be told to a wider public,” Professor Gutierrez says.

Quite a challenge for Hispanic media of the 21st century. 

 Yet, I’m sure that as the U.S. continues to develop into a multicultural and multimedia nation, so will the media focus on the nation's Latinos.

