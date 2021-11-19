Advertisement

Kings Gallery PHL places culture and Philly communities at its center

A patron poses in Kings Gallery PHL. Photo: Kings Gallery PHL

A patron poses in Kings Gallery PHL. Photo: Instagram: @wavybasquiat

Kings Gallery PHL places culture and Philly communities at its center

The gallery’s selfie museum shows how art is found naturally everyday.

by nigelt
 11/19/2021 - 16:16
in
A patron poses in Kings Gallery PHL. Photo: Kings Gallery PHL
A patron poses in Kings Gallery PHL. Photo: Kings Gallery PHL

By Andrew Kolba
November 19, 2021

Kings Gallery PHL is a new museum in North Philadelphia featuring a selfie gallery. Their gallery makes a point that everyday occurrences are art within themselves.

The intent of Kings Gallery PHL is to “immerse yourself in [the gallery’s] fun, eye-catching, interactive art installations.”

The gallery features an array of backdrops, and patrons are welcomed to pose in front of each to take photos. Selfie museums and galleries are rising in popularity worldwide. 

Galleries like Kings Gallery PHL indicate some ways arts culture, and ways it is consumed, have shifted over the years. 

While curators display artwork in these galleries, patrons now have a chance to share their own interactions with the art.

Kings Gallery PHL in particular has a focus on pop culture, highlighting hip-hop and popular music through images of famed artists such as Lil’ Kim and 2pac among many others.

A major focus of the gallery’s current setup is magazine culture in relation to hip-hop. Covers of VIBE magazine and XXL can be seen on the museum’s walls.  

Going forward, the gallery hopes to implement more local acts into the mix so as to continue the museum’s focus on Philly communities and culture as its center.

In addition to their selfie gallery, Kings Gallery PHL is the location of Philly Sneaker Fest, taking place this year on Dec 4.

Kings Gallery PHL is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.,  and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only private events are held on weekdays.

The gallery is located on 3251 Fox Street, Philadelphia, PA 19129, Suite #104. Entry is $50 for general admission (complimentary wine included). Visits are in 90-minute intervals.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
art gallery
art museum
selfie

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Culture

What Our City Needs Episode 2: Mental Health & Philly’s Gun Violence
Britney Spears' fans supported her throughout the legal process. Photo: Creative Commons
Britney is free, as judge ends her conservatorship
A portion of artist Cindy Lozito's artwork inspired by Queen and Rook Game Cafe. Artwork display Located at 7900 Germantown Avenue. Photo: Visit Philadelphia
Love + Grit: An effort to boost Philadelphia business owners of color through art
Nasheli Juliana Ortiz-González’s fashion is rooted in her Puerto Rican heritage and its relationship to the U.S   Harrison Brink/AL DÍA News
The new leader of cultural resistance at Taller Puertorriqueño
AL DIA News
AL DIA News