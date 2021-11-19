Kings Gallery PHL places culture and Philly communities at its center

Kings Gallery PHL is a new museum in North Philadelphia featuring a selfie gallery. Their gallery makes a point that everyday occurrences are art within themselves.

The intent of Kings Gallery PHL is to “immerse yourself in [the gallery’s] fun, eye-catching, interactive art installations.”

The gallery features an array of backdrops, and patrons are welcomed to pose in front of each to take photos. Selfie museums and galleries are rising in popularity worldwide.

Galleries like Kings Gallery PHL indicate some ways arts culture, and ways it is consumed, have shifted over the years.

While curators display artwork in these galleries, patrons now have a chance to share their own interactions with the art.

Kings Gallery PHL in particular has a focus on pop culture, highlighting hip-hop and popular music through images of famed artists such as Lil’ Kim and 2pac among many others.

A major focus of the gallery’s current setup is magazine culture in relation to hip-hop. Covers of VIBE magazine and XXL can be seen on the museum’s walls.

Going forward, the gallery hopes to implement more local acts into the mix so as to continue the museum’s focus on Philly communities and culture as its center.

In addition to their selfie gallery, Kings Gallery PHL is the location of Philly Sneaker Fest, taking place this year on Dec 4.

Kings Gallery PHL is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only private events are held on weekdays.

The gallery is located on 3251 Fox Street, Philadelphia, PA 19129, Suite #104. Entry is $50 for general admission (complimentary wine included). Visits are in 90-minute intervals.