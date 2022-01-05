Advertisement

KFC Launches a Plant-Based Chicken Line

The new 'Beyond Fried Chicken' chicken will be offered for a limited time. Photo: Beyond Meat

The new 'Beyond Fried Chicken' chicken will be offered for a limited time. Photo: Beyond Meat

KFC Launches a Plant-Based Chicken Line

All KFC restaurants will offer chicken to its vegan and vegetarian customers. 

by Erika Ardila
 01/05/2022 - 22:09
in
The new 'Beyond Fried Chicken' chicken will be offered for a limited time. Photo: Beyond Meat
The new 'Beyond Fried Chicken' chicken will be offered for a limited time. Photo: Beyond Meat

By Erika Ardila
January 05, 2022

After years of development, KFC has finally launched its 'Beyond Fried Chicken' line of plant-based chicken, which will be available beginning January 10 for a limited time at restaurants nationwide. 

 

 
'Beyond Fried Chicken' chicken was developed by Beyond Meat and will be offered as a combo meal or a la carte in six- or 12-piece orders, and the plant-based chicken "will be prepared vegan/vegetarian," according to the statement shared by the company.
 
 KFC first tested Beyond Meat's imitation chicken nuggets at an Atlanta restaurant in 2019, then expanded its test to include three other states last year.
 
"The mission from day one was simple: make world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from plants," said Kevin Hochman, president of KFC USA. "And now, more than two years later, we can say, 'mission accomplished.'"
 
Due to the growing concern for animal care and the environment, several fast food restaurants have included dishes with plant-based foods on their menus. Examples of large chains include McDonald's and Starbucks, which have partnered with Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods to offer such alternatives.
An option not suitable for vegetarians or vegans? 
According to information provided by the company, the new chicken will be made with plant-based ingredients, but will not be "prepared in a vegan/vegetarian manner."
 
The 'Beyond Fried Chicken' will be cooked in shared fryers in restaurant kitchens, a representative of the chain confirmed to Nexstar.
 
This new news could be a trigger for KFC's new proposal, since as it happened with the Burger King chain, a customer could sue for "deceptive practices" by cooking veggie burgers on the same grills used to prepare beef. 


 
To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
kfc
chicken
vegetarian

Please tell us what you think about this story

