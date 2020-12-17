It’s Vogue’s Anniversary, Where are the Latinas in the Cover?

Vogue. We’ve all heard about it, and the American brand and magazine has been around quite some time — since Dec. 17, 1892 — and is celebrating its 128th anniversary.

Published by Arthur Baldwin Turnure, the magazine was created for high society, high fashion, and expensive culture, and still thrives on those themes today. It has also expanded beyond just the U.S. and now has 26 international magazines.

Over the years, a few Latinas have made their way onto the cover of the American Vogue, but in the year 2020, we still don’t see much representation in high-end fashion magazines like it for Latinx people.

Talisa Soto got her on the April 1989 cover of the American Vogue. Born in Brooklyn, she is most known for role in the 1989 James Bond movie, License to Kill.

In 1990, Christy Turlington appeared on her first of seven American Vogue covers. She was also on the cover of British Vogue and the Paris, and Italia covers at other points in her career. She is Salvadoran-American and still also represents Maybelline to this day.

Helena Christensen is a Peruvian and Danish model who was on the cover of Vogue twice in 1993. If her name doesn’t ring a bell, she was also a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

In 1994, Brandi Quinones broke barriers by appearing on the April 1994 cover of Vogue. She is Nuyorican, Afro-Cuban, and Sicilian, and represented Latinas, Afro-Latinas, Black women, biracial women, and was one of the first to show the world that inclusivity is beautiful and necessary.

Joan Smalls, a Puerto Rican model was one of the highest-paid models in 2016, and she is Afro-Latina. The first Latina face of Estee Lauder, Joan appeared on multiple Vogue covers internationally, and her one and only American Vogue cover was in August 2014.

In December 2019, Cardi B was also featured on the cover of Vogue magazine.

The cover read “unfiltered, unapologetic, unbowed.” The rapper is Dominican and has made strides for women in music, sex work, and done wonders for their expressions of sexuality and its acceptance.

Now in December 2020, Paloma Elsesser is on the cover of Vogue. The plus-size Black woman has Chilean descendants and has been active about speaking about body acceptance.

While it started as a high-class magazine for white people, Vogue is slowly becoming part of the movement for progression, especially with their latest cover.

Who knew high-end could be inclusive?