The incredible Operation Warp Speed or how the government plans to have the vaccine by the first quarter of 2021

The vaccine's race presents both geopolitical intricacies, the promise of a new economic or global panorama, and engineering and scientific challenges of the 21st century. But among the inconveniences generated by political lies and attacks between companies, as if it were a fierce headwind, the agents that can make it possible are advancing little by little, as is the case with Moderna, which has requested authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

First Steps

This happened in the framework of a few weeks when companies announced very positive results in the third phase of experimentation, which were slightly lower in the final phase but equally promising. Moderna announced effectiveness of 94%, compared to 95% for the Russian vaccine Sputnik V or 95% for Pzifer. The main advance of all these measures is that they work with messenger RNA proteins, which are expected to slow down a pandemic's progress that has already affected 65 million people, leaving more than 1.5 million dead. Normally it would take years, but the global effort has meant that we are now at the end of this phase in which it remains to ask the intergovernmental agencies for permission.

Operation Warp Speed

Of the 163 official candidates in the race for the vaccine, two will finally have to be selected for mass production. This is where Operation Warp Speed, launched in May as a partnership of the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Defense, and the private sector, comes in. The initial goal was to administer 300 million doses of the vaccine by January 2021.

It seems clear that, reading their four selection standards, they are already off schedule for such a promising goal and will already be a success if they meet their intention of generating 100 million doses by mid-2021. But there is still much to be seen because, as some of those responsible recognize, this is a project without comparison in the history of the Earth, a global effort to stop a pandemic whose rate of spread is greater than any known virus.

Not only will it require new transport routes and a significant waste of energy depending on the temperature at which the finally selected candidate must be transported, but it will also require unprecedented supranational coordination to avoid drug trafficking and speculation. If in recent years there has been any doubt about the human capacity to redirect the fate of the earth, this exercise in logistical terraforming will show whether a change through human action is possible, in which the rulers seem both hopeful and deeply concerned, knowing that future finances depend on the vaccine.

In command

The person in charge of making sure that the vaccines can be seen in the United States in 2021 is Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who has detailed his strategy in The New England Journal of Medicine, which is based on selecting the two most promising candidates, accelerating their development without compromising safety, efficacy or quality, and finally supporting the companies financially and technically to prepare for mass production. Among the candidates are Moderna, but they have also announced the partnership with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen, Novavax, and Sanofi/GSK.

Despite being out of hours, Anthony Fauci, the main epidemiologist of the United States, declared that at the end of the year, the safest and most effective options could be outlined so that, at least, the first doses would be quickly allocated to the population at risk, leaving the massive campaigns for later months of 2021.