iHeartMedia Orlando expands Acción to two new markets in Florida

iHeartMedia Orlando announced on July 26 that its Spanish news and talk radio show, Acción, will be expanding across the state of Florida, to Tampa and Jacksonville.

Acción 97.9 - La Primera En Noticias was first launched in Orlando in 2018, and has served to engage the area’s Hispanic community with its team of newscasters and on-air personalities.

"Acción represents a solution for the Hispanic audience eager for a Spanish-speaking newscast and companies that are looking for this fast-growing audience interested in developing a life in the USA,” said Hector Marcano, senior vice president of Hispanic Strategy for iHeartMedia, in a press release.

The station can now also be heard on Tampa’s 1250 AM, 105.9 FM and 100.7 HD2, as well as Jacksonville’s 930 AM, 97.3 FM and 97.9 HD2.

“For the past few years, we have worked as a team to keep our Hispanic community informed of the events that have changed history,” said Jesús Manuel Torres, news director for Acción - La Primera En Noticias. “This time, our commitment continues to grow, and our team is ready to continue bringing relevant information and analysis to each market.”

According to U.S. Census data, Hispanics comprise nearly one-third of the population in Orlando. In Tampa and Jacksonville, the Hispanic population is about 26.4% and 10%, respectively.

“I’m excited to expand the Acción brand to other important Hispanic markets in the state of Florida,” said Linda Byrd, Division President for iHeartMedia. “Getting the news and information to Florida’s growing Hispanic population in their native language will be very impactful.”

With more than 5 million Hispanics across the state, Florida has the third-highest Hispanic population in the United States.

Acción represents the first full-service Hispanic and Spanish language news platform to reach the Tampa Bay and northeast Florida areas.

“With the changing demographics in our area, this is [a] natural addition to our diverse portfolio and an excellent complement to our Spanish Hits format, Rumba 106.5,” said iHeartMedia West Central Florida Area President Chris Soechtig.

In June 2020, iHeartMedia launched BIN: Black Information Network, a 24/7 national and local news audio service dedicated to providing news and perspectives aimed at the Black community. The station recently expanded to the Jacksonville market in Florida.

“No other media company can truly help our advertisers, brands and community organizations reach the full spectrum of the First Coast’s diverse populations like iHeart can,” added iHeartMedia North Florida Area President Paul Rogers.